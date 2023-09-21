Fox's Peter Doocy didn't stand a chance today with Karine Jean-Pierre's toddler-training tactic (video)

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki used to school Fox's disruptive Peter Doocy with a perfect cocktail of crisp retorts and a splash of sarcasm, topped with a saucy smile. But it didn't change his behavior.

President Biden then stepped in and took a more old-fashioned approach, scolding and even mocking the boy-man's out-of-line questioning as "silly." But it didn't change his behavior.

So Press Secretary Jean-Pierre, tired of Doocy's attitude and frequent interruptions, took a third tactic that gave her instant gratification.

"So what do you call it here at the White House when 10,000 people illegally cross the border in a single day?" Doocy asked at the press briefing today.

"What do you call it, Peter, when the GOP puts forth…" Jean-Pierre started to answer, before Doocy rudely cut her off. But rather than try to reason with an unruly "reporter," she simply shut him down.

"No, no, no, you can't," she said, raising her hand and chuckling like a parent might when trying to teach a misbehaving toddler. "We're gonna move on." And even when he whined, "Karine, please," she stuck to the school of hard knocks. "Nope, nope. Peter, I tried to answer the question. You stopped me." She then pointed to another reporter in the room "Let's go!" (See video below, posted by The Recount.)

White House Press Sec. Karine Jean-Pierre stops answering Fox News' Peter Doocy's question about migrants illegally crossing the border after he interrupts her. pic.twitter.com/YLMYu3he0R — The Recount (@therecount) September 21, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: Karine Jean-Pierre / White House Press Briefing