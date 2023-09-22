Doggo hilariously tries to adapt when his bed is shoved into tight spot (video)

Carla Sinclair

A good natured doggo makes the best of it after his human squished his bed under a lamp table to make some room and later forgot to set it back in its spot.

Looking quite uncomfortable in his now lumpy scrunched-up bed, the chill beagle-mix grins and bears it as he amiably tries to make due with the new arrangement. He even forces a conciliatory tail wag when he notices the camera looking at him. This adorable good sport takes "going with the flow" to a whole new level.

(See video below, posted by Loki+Louie.)

@loki.louie

Tight fit #dogsoftiktok #dogsvideo #beaglier #kingcharelsscavalier #australianshepherd #doggos #doggo #funny #puppy

♬ Funny – Gold-Tiger

Front page thumbnail image: Marina Datsenko / shutterstock.com