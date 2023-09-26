Black bear invites himself to a picnic, eats with stunned family (video)

A family was having a picnic at a table in Mexico's Chipinque Ecological Park when a black bear decided to join in. Up on the table, the bear proceeded to gorge on food from everybody's plate while the family remained calm as they stared in silence.

In footage shot by one of the daughters (see video below, posted by ViralOnX), the mother can be seen covering her son's eyes so that he wouldn't react in any way that would provoke the bear.

Fortunately, after the bear gobbled up the picnic fare, it reportedly searched for more food on the ground, ignoring the nearby humans. According to Yahoo! News, the park and surrounding area is a natural habitat of black bears.