Clever kitten finds a way to stay hidden while nabbing food meant to lure him out (video)

A woman tried to outsmart her kitten by luring him out from under a bed with a treat. But it turns out, the young cat was smarter than she thought.

She figured setting a half-opened can of cat food a few inches away from his nose was a surefire way to get her kitty to leap out of his hiding place, but nope. He quickly came up with a simple way to make the food come to him. No DoorDash needed.

(See video below, posted by Cherise Ashby.)

