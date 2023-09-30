I dare you to not giggle while watching this video of Snowee the cockatoo laughing with her human

Jennifer Sandlin
A cockatoo. Photo: azadjain1 / Shutterstock

Meet Snowee, a cockatoo who lives with her family in Selma, California. She's a hilarious bird who loves Ozzy Osbourne's song Crazy Traingroceries, and laughing. Here she is rocking out to Crazy Train—I think many of us can relate to her reaction!

So many of Snowee's videos make me smile, but I'm particularly fond of this one, where she's laughing with her human mom. It's truly infectious—if you need a quick pick-me-up, it'll have you laughing along in no time. 

For more Snowee videos, follow her on Facebook.