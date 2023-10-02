Trump's civil fraud trial begins in New York

Donald Trump today arrived in New York to attend his civil fraud trial: the one about him lying about the value of his properties to secure large loans from banks. He's starting at a disadvantage, in that the judge has already ruled he was a "persistent and repeated" fraudster, but he has the ineffable advantage of being Trump in a milieux designed to serve people such as he.

Trump inflated his net worth by as much as $3.6 billion in three separate years between 2011 and 2021, according to the attorney general's office. Attorneys for Trump have refuted the claims, arguing that asset valuations are highly subjective and that they are still sorting through what the ruling means for the company's future.

Trump's strategy so far is to rant about the prosecutor, Letitia James—an endless distraction from whatever truly matters in court.