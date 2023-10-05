Florida congressperson asks tax assessor to re-examine Mar-A-Lago after Trump claims it is worth $1B

The Trump family's penchant for running at the mouth continues to upset their failed real estate empire. Having already seen NY State Judge Arthur Engoron further restrict their access to their assets, blocking moves to hide money, a Florida Congressperson is asking Mar-A-Lago's property assessor to reconsider the current taxable valuation.

In response to Judge Engoron mentioning that some folks had pretty low valuations for Mar-A-Lago and other Trump properties, the Family went nuts proclaiming the fantastic value of everything they own. One valuation offered for their weird supper club and illegal document storage facility in Florida was over $1B. Certainly, Eric insists, it is worth $490. The current taxable value seems to be $26 million. Congressperson Jared Moskowitz hopes the Palm Beach County Property Assessor can fix this clear mistake and honor Trump with a very high tax bill.

RawStory: