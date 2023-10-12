Trump CFO caught lying under oath

Forbes Senior Editor Dan Alexander is accusing Trump's CFO Allen Weisselberg of lying under oath. The reporter has long covered the Trump beat for Forbes, and has been watching the crime family's current NY State fraud trial closely.

Weisselberg was minimizing the role Trump's penthouse at Trump Tower played in the financial fraud. Weisselberg is claiming there the apartment never came up in valuing Trump's wealth or his various falsified loan applications. Alexander begs to differ.

Raw Story:

"Allen Weisselberg, the longtime chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, lied in sworn testimony on Tuesday when questioned about Donald Trump's penthouse atop Trump Tower," Alexander wrote. Weisselberg repeatedly insisted that he never focused on Trump's penthouse apartment in his eponymous high rise, which the state attorney general alleges had been listed at 30,000 square feet on financial documents when it instead was just 10,996 square feet, testifying over and over that his employer's private residence was never a particular concern of his when calculating his net worth. "But that's not true," Alexander wrote. "A review of old emails and notes, some of which the attorney general's office does not possess, show that Weisselberg absolutely thought about Trump's apartment — and played a key role in trying to convince Forbes over the course of several years that it was worth more than it really was. Given the fact that these discussions continued for years, and that Weisselberg took a very detailed approach in reviewing Trump's assets with Forbes, it defies all logic to think he truly believes what he is now saying in court."

