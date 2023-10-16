Speeding driver in Georgia received a $1.4 million ticket — and was told it wasn't a typo

A driver in Georgia who was pulled over for speeding was understandably shocked at the high price of his ticket: a whopping $1.4 million.

And his shock turned to disbelief when he called to report what he thought was a typo, only to have an official tell him to pay up or show up. ""'$1.4 million,' the lady told me on the phone," said Connor Cato, who had allegedly been driving 90 mph on a 55-mph road in Savannah.

"I said, 'This might be a typo' and she said, 'No sir, you either pay the amount on the ticket or you come to court on Dec. 21 at 1:30 p.m.'"

It turns out, the outrageous fine was actually a "placeholder" that a judge would adjust after Cato made an appearance in court. Why the city didn't think to simply put a question mark or a variable like X on the ticket — or even better, how about the fine itself? — is anybody's guess.

From 10News: