Black bear takes over a picnic and eats all 10 hamburgers on the grill (video)

A hungry black bear made himself at home at an outdoor barbecue in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, lifting the lid of a grill to enjoy all ten juicy hamburger patties in the making.

After devouring the first burger, he looked over his shoulder and whispered to his buddy that the coast was clear. That's when a smaller bear entered the picture, cavorting around while the big guy licked the grill clean. And to top it off, the sated bear then washed it down with a refreshing can of Diet Coke, which he cracked open and lapped up off the ground.

Meanwhile, all the humans could do was watch from afar as they said goodbye to dinner. (See video below, posted by melmelll7197.)

Via Newsweek

Front page thumbnail image: jadimages / shutterstock.com