Chesebro also cops a plea

Kenneth Chesebro, another of Donald Trump's fake elector scheme planning attorneys, has pled guilty and agreed to testify in future trials.

CNN:

Chesebro is pleading guilty to one felony – conspiracy to commit filing false documents. Fulton County prosecutors are recommending that Chesebro serve 5 years of probation and pay $5,000 in restitution. He agreed to testify at any future trials in the sprawling election subversion case and write an apology letter. The plea came shortly after jury selection began Friday. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee had met with the pool of prospective jurors Friday and told them the trial could last four to five months.

This marks the third of Trump's 18 co-defendants to plead guilty. Trump is already having a bad day in one of his myriad other trials, but this will certainly increase his anxiety levels.