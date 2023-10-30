Breaking archaic laws in front of police

Did you know that being "in control of a cow while drunk" is illegal in the UK? What about operating a "self-propelled machine" at more than four miles an hour? Or carrying a plank of wood across a footpath? These laws are decades and occasionally centuries old, but what would happen if you deliberately broke them in front of the police?

YouTuber Max Fosh is on a mission to find out, complete with real cow and insane amount of booze.

While this specific question has been asked before, no one has quite gone the distance like Fosh- unloading a cow in the middle of a busy London street is honestly worth an entire video on its own.