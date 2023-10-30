Christie declares Trump guilty in Georgia

I think the common belief is that Trump is guilty and we are all waiting to see if the out-on-bail Republican frontrunner for President can delay, fake, bully, and cheat his way out of justice. "Opponents" in what has generally been a race for second place behind the ninety-one times criminally charged committer of rape and civil fraud typically refuse to attack or really engage with Trump or his crimes. This weekend, one did.

Chris Christie, famed for ordering the George Washington Bridge closed out of spite, has been willing to point out the obvious. It has not helped Christie's' polling numbers.