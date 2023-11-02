This man literally looks like everyone, and it is freaking me out!

This is blowing my mind, for real. Meet Massimo Mandato, a 24-year-old Canadian social media celebrity who has a series on his TikTok called "I look like everyone." And somehow, inexplicably, it's true—he looks like everyone. I don't know how this works, but it does.

Here are a few compilations he's put together. In this one, he shows us how he looks like Shane Dawson, Elvis, Sam Smith, Kendall from "Dance Moms," Dream (a YouTuber), and Gru as a kid (from Despicable Me). If that's not enough to convince you, here's another compilation where he looks like Princess Diana, Brittany Broski, Anwar Hadid, Meghan Trainor, and Abby Lee Miller.

And here's yet another, where he looks like Elisabeth Moss, Emma Chamberlain, Dina from "Superstore," Tobey Maguire, Ellen DeGeneres, and Napoleon. Finally, here's one where he looks like Jojo Siwa, George Russell, Bonnie Tyler, Katy Perry, Paris Jackson, Lorde, Lenny from "Shark Tale," and Balloony from "Phineas and Ferb."

And for a couple of bonuses, here's a video where he looks like the person on the label of a random Spirit Halloween costume. And here he is looking like Dolly Parton.

Seriously, how does he look like literally everyone? For more of this freaky wizardry, check out Mandato's TikTok.