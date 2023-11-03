Have you tried an ortholinear keyboard?

Whenever I show someone my Planck keyboard, I have the pleasure of putting on my best genius Rimmer face and saying, gently yet smugly, "it's ortholinear." Now there's a whole website, Try Ortho Keys, where you can decide which model is for you.

There are a plethora of keyboards to choose from and below are our recommendations on getting started. It can be a fun DIY project to assemble your own ortho keyboard, add your own switches, and program your own keymappings.

I am very much interested in the Work Louder model I discovered therein (and pictured above), but the prices are… mechanical keyboard prices.