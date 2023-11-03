This hotdog run slides a weiner down a Hot Wheels track and onto a BBQ

After watching this video, I realized I've been cooking hotdogs the wrong way all of these years. This hotdog run slides a weiner down a hot wheels track and onto the BBQ. The track goes from the second of a house, through the window, and then stops in front of the grill.

The little toy car goes up a hill at the end, flipping the hotdog onto the grill when it comes to a stop. I have a feeling these hotdogs taste way better than when you cook them the boring, regular way.

From Instagram: