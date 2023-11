Oh deer! (Sorry.) Jay Vaughan was waiting for a potential buyer of his 2007 Chevy Silverado to arrive at his Mays Valley, New Jersey home. Just as the buyer pulled-up, a deer completed an impressive leap over the driveway and into the truck bed. Video below.

It was a magical moment to catch on the security cam but unfortunately, the deer dented the truck opening the buyer to get a $1,000 discount on the purchase.

(6ABC)