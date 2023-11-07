Mark Meadows is entering the find-out phase due to changing his story when brought in for sworn testimony by the government. Meadows previously published a book insisting the 2020 Presidential election was "stolen" and "rigged," but recent media reports have him flipping on his former boss and testifying to the contrary. Meadows publisher is not happy to have peddled his lies.

AP:

In a breach of contract lawsuit filed Friday in Florida, All Seasons cited media reports from last month alleging that Meadows knew Trump had lost to Democrat Joe Biden. "Meadows' reported statements to the Special Prosecutor and/or his staff and his reported grand jury testimony squarely contradict the statements" in "The Chief's Chief," according to the lawsuit, filed in Sarasota, Florida. A central theme of Meadows' book is that "President Trump was the true winner of the 2020 Presidential Election and that election was 'stolen' and 'rigged' with the help from 'allies in the liberal media,'" the court papers read in part.

All Seasons wants their money back and $1 million in reputational damages. The lawsuit is based on reports in the media and will be pretty difficult to prove without access to Meadow's testimony.