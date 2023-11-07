Watch Seinfeld's Elaine Benes showing off her signature moves in these famous television and movie dance scenes

If you're a Seinfeld fan, you'll no doubt remember when Julia Louis-Dreyfus's character Elaine Benes revealed her, um, interesting dance moves during one of her holiday parties—moves that Jason Alexander's character, George Constanza, described as "a full-body dry-heave set to music."

Well, Elaine's signature thumbs-ups and little kicks are back! The Bell Brothers, aka John and Dan Bell—who call themselves "makers of internet things" and who run an award-winning design studio in Pitman, NJ—recently released a funny creation in which they insert dancing Elaine into a myriad of famous dance scenes from television shows and movies. You can see her dancing with the folks from The Office, Tom Cruise as Joel Goodsen in Risky Business, John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John's characters Danny and Sandy in Grease, and many more.

Elaine's dance has always made me laugh and seeing her dancing in so many other scenes is hilarious. Enjoy!

For more work by the Bell Brothers, check out their TikTok.