A clever golden retriever who was told not to go upstairs came up with a brilliant loophole: the hilarious doggo slyly faced downwards while slowly walking up the stairs backwards.

And, technically, the pooch was "headed" downstairs, as one commenter pointed out. So, at least according to dog logic, no rules were truly broken.

(See video below, posted by Dan Walker.)

Via Parade Pets

