Dog led owner to lost cat trapped down a mine shaft

For almost a week, Michele Rose of Cornwall, England was searching for her missing cat Mowgli. She had "almost given up hope" when her dog Daisy went "berserk" in nearby woods. Daisy led Rose toward an old mine before "stopping dead in her tracks." Turns out, Mowgli had fallen 100 feet down the mineshaft.

From the BBC News:

The RSPCA and Cornwall Fire and Rescue were called but it was "too dark" on the first night to access the mineshaft, the RSPCA said.

The next morning the team, led by RSPCA animal rescue officer Stephen Findlow, spotted Mowgli, who was 100ft down – but remarkably uninjured – and he was pulled to safety[…]

"Daisy was already a year old when [Mowgli and her kitten sister Baloo] arrived and they have all been inseparable ever since.

"She is quite matriarchal and puts up with them, they love her and she's very protective of them."