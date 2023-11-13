Republican National Committee Chairperson Ronna McDaniel will stand by her candidate even if they are convicted of a felony. So dedicated to the will of the people, all that matters is the vote count. This is strange coming from a party that loudly insists every election it loses is rigged.

Convicted felons can serve in Congress or as President. The Constitution does not block this, but voters ought to. The Republican Committee itself could make rules they don't put forward criminals to lead the nation, but they won't. McDaniel also refuses to acknowledge that her frontrunner is being accused of cribbing his Veteran's Day commentary from Hitler, so we really shouldn't expect much.

Crooks and Liars:

BASH: If those are the issues, if you end up having Donald Trump as your nominee, and if he is convicted of a crime, do you believe that he would be the appropriate nominee for the Republican Party? MCDANIEL: Whoever the voters choose is the appropriate nominee. BASH: Even if he's a convicted criminal? MCDANIEL: I know this is newsworthy, but, as party chair, I'm going to support who the voters choose. And, yes, if they choose Donald Trump — the voters are looking at this, and they think there is a two-tiered system of justice. They don't believe a lot of the things that are coming out in this. And they're making these decisions. And you're seeing that reflected in the polls.

I don't know how to look at this other than "these are just horrible people," but most major media outlets seem to have just given up and Trump is being acknowledged as the winner of the party nomination before a single vote has been cast.

If the voters pick a felon, McDaniel will proudly offer that felon up for President.