A very cute and hungry calico kitten with a high-pitched "mew" knew how to sweet-talk a man into giving her a bottle of milk. Until…

…she got her paws on it — and morphed from baby putty-tat to claw-baring beast. In fact, the longer she sucked on the liquid ambrosia, the more aggressive she became, growling like a roaring tiger as she tried to scratch the hand that feeds. (See Threads video below, posted by psychohousecat.)

But, according to the video's comments, the man, who is speaking French, says "be gentle" before giving her the bottle — a hint that this is probably not the first time she's reacted like a hellcat on wheels. Good thing she's so adorable — and tiny!

Front page thumbnail image: Anca Popa / shutterstock.com