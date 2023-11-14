The QAnon Shaman is running for Congress

Last month, Trump-loving Congressperson Debbie Lesko, who currently represents Arizona's 8th Congressional District, announced that she would not be running again when her current term ends in January 2025. Hoping to fill her spot is none other than the QAnon Shaman himself, Jacob Angeli-Chansley. Angeli-Chansley recently signaled his intent to join the very same Capitol that he stormed on January 6, 2021 while dressed like a buffalo, and for which he served 27 months in prison. On November 9, 2023 Angeli-Chansley signed the State of Arizona Candidate Statement of Interest form, which reads:

You are hereby notified that I, the undersigned, hereby declare my interest to run as a candidate for the office of U.S. Representative in Congress – District No. 8, seeking the nomination of the LIBERTARIAN Party, at the 2024 General Election to be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

Last year, Arizona resoundingly rejected Ron Watkins—who many believe is the "Q" of QAnon—when he ran in the GOP Congressional primary. Come on, Arizona, we can do this again!