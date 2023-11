Culinary tourism is a big deal as of late, but if you can't head over to Osaka for genuine takoyaki every night (or you're just curious about what Shake Shacks are like over there), Japan Eat has you covered.

The channel posts near-daily about strange or interesting food from all across Japan, delivered in a short, digestible format packed full of of engaging narration.

It's quick, it puts the food first, and it makes me hungry- who knew that an ice cream hot dog could be so good?