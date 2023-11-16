A feisty Chihuahua gave her Husky brother the what for, loudly yapping in his face after he took her bone.

But rather than do the right thing and give it back, he decided to do what any normal sibling would do and proceeded to antagonize her further.

Averting his eyes as if she weren't there and howling to tune her out, it's as if the two pups were a couple of human children in the middle of a good ol'-fashion sibling screaming match. (See video below, posted by Laura Michelle.)

Via ParadePets

