Firstly, allow me to apologize for the headline. Nauseating, isn't it? I know it isn't funny and I know it isn't clever. I just couldn't resist. I have already turned myself into the Apostrophe Protection Society for re-education at grammar camp.

Since 2001, the Apostrophe Protection Society has had a mission to preserve the correct use of this important, though much misused, item of punctuation. After a short closure at the end of 2019, the Apostrophe Protection Society has been revived by its new chairman, Bob McCalden, to continue its mission to champion the use of the apostrophe.

You can keep up with the latest Apostrophe news at their blog. The war is apparently going well.

