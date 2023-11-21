Looks like Trump found another doc to write another note praising his health and mental acuity. Shocking.

Seemingly in response to the number of verbal gaffes out-on-bail 91-times indicted Republican frontrunner for President Donald Trump has made in recent weeks, a new report on his health has been shared by his campaign. This doctor's note does not mention Trump's extraordinary strength and stamina, like last time. However, it does claim his cognitive skills are "exceptional."

CNN:

Former President Donald Trump's campaign on Monday released a note from his doctor, saying that he is in "excellent" health and that his cognitive exams "were exceptional." The letter is written by Dr. Bruce Aronwald, who describes himself as "Trump's personal physician since 2021," and comes after Trump, 77, has made verbal slips that brought his age to the forefront.

No one buys this stuff. Even his most profound, adoring adherent has to know that hamberders result in Body by McDonald's, not He-Man. Clearly, Trump did not want to share his taxes as he is now on trial for financial fraud. Are we to believe he's volunteering information we can trust here?

The letter, however, makes broad statements about Trump's health but does not include information about the types of tests that Trump took or what the results were. It doesn't include even basic information that Trump's physicians have shared in the past, such as his height and weight, cholesterol level or blood pressure.

Not only is the note useless for any sort of actual judgment about Trump's health, but we must also remember he was outed as having dictated his last, exceptional, perfect, greatest health report by the former doctor. Hence finding a new one.