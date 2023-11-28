Whoever said dogs can't climb trees hasn't seen Nola, a busybody doggo so hellbent on peering over the fence, she's taught herself to scale trees in her backyard.

And she's as good a climber as any cat — except for one anomaly. As she snoops about on top of the fence, she hilariously keeps her balance by making sure she's always got one paw firmly planted against the trunk of the tree, even when the rest of her body has stretched and traveled way across the ledge.

As one commenter put it, the feline pup is just "Following OSHA rules of a three point contact." (See video below, posted by noseynola.)

