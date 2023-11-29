No plea deal for Trump in Georgia

The Guardian reports that Fulton County prosecutors do not intend to offer Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, or Mark Meadows plea deals. Win or lose, Fani Willis's office intends to take those three to court over their misdeeds.

Purportedly, this decision has not been formally transmitted to the defense team and could change, but it paints a big red target on those three co-conspirators. The prosecutor's office is apparently still open to negotiating with other defendants, and earlier deals have provided some dramatic tapes being leaked.

The individuals seen as ineligible include Trump, his former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, and Trump's former lawyer Rudy Giuliani. Aside from those three, the Fulton county district attorney Fani Willis has opened plea talks or has left open the possibility of talks with the remaining co-defendants in the hope that they ultimately decide to become cooperating witnesses against the former president, the people said. The previously unreported decision has not been communicated formally and could still change, for instance, if prosecutors shift strategy. But it signals who prosecutors consider their main targets, and how they want to wield the power of Georgia's racketeering statute to their advantage.

Trump's co-defendants have been fleeing the sinking ship. Crackpot lawyer John Eastman has been in the news flailing; claims he is worried about his wife's retirement funds being exhausted by his defense are very sad indeed.