Cat discovers new way to drink water and stay dry

Cats are notorious for not wanting to get wet, yet they still have to drink water and risk getting a drop on their fur. This innovative cat has discovered a new way to drink water without actually having to touch the water.

The cat simply sticks its head near to the stream of water, but far enough away so it doesn't actually get its mouth wet. Then, it moves its mouth in a water-drinking motion. Surely, this tactic must be working. The little "nom-nom-nom" noises it's making are proof that the water tastes delicious. This cat is a genius.

As some commenters have pointed out, the cat is "drinking water through bluetooth".