In another unhinged and weird rant, Donald Trump seemingly confirmed most of what he complained Liz Cheney wrote. Cheney's new book has widely been reported as claiming former Speaker McCarthy visited Trump during the pits of Trump's depression. McCarthy reputedly ran to Trump's clubhouse of disputed value to encourage the bloated fraudster to eat.

Trump claims Cheney is lying; he was overeating, not starving himself. Mmmmmmm… Hamberders. Also, he was "angry," not depressed.

MTN:

Trump attacked Liz Cheney over the passage, accusing the former congresswoman of having "Trump derangement syndrome," a similar attack McCarthy's spokesman provided to CNN, and accused her of impropriety while serving on the January 6th select committee. Trump also said he wasn't depressed and not eating, but was angry and overeating: "I was not depressed, I WAS ANGRY, and it was not that I was not eating, it was that I was eating too much."

The full text of Trump's social media missive:

Truth Social

I am sure it was a wonderful visit with Speaker McCarthy.