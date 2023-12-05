"Law-and-order" Speaker Mike Johnson shows just what a MAGA hypocrite he really is by announcing he will protect the Jan. 6 rioters from being charged.

"We want transparency, we should demand it," the imposter said today, before flipping 180 degrees: "We're going through a methodical process of releasing [the Jan. 6 tapes] as quickly as we can. As you know, we have to blur some of the faces of persons who participated in the events of that day because we don't want them to be retaliated against and to be charged by the DOJ." (See video below, posted by The Recount.)

And amusingly, Johnson said he hopes the "transparent" videos will allow "the American people to draw their own conclusions."

Of course blurring out the faces of insurrectionists is about as transparent as Johnson's shady finance record, in which he has failed to disclose whether or not he has a bank account, let alone any assets at all. One has to wonder what kind of retaliation he himself is hiding from.