Trump says he'll be a dictator when re-elected, but only on Day One

On Fox News, GOP front-runner and former president Donald Trump said he would not be a dictator if re-elected, except for when he will be: on "day one," for purposes left to the imagination.

"You are promising America tonight you would never abuse power as retribution against anybody?" Hannity asked. "Except for Day One," Trump said. …"I love this guy. He says, 'You're not going to be a dictator, are you?' I said, 'No, no, no. Other than Day One.' We're closing the border, and we're drilling, drilling, drilling. After that, I'm not a dictator," Trump said.

He's going to be a dictator.

"Donald Trump has been telling us exactly what he will do if he's reelected and tonight he said he will be a dictator on day one. Americans should believe him," Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez told CBS News.