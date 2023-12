Trump says he'll be a dictator when re-elected, but only on Day One

On Fox News, GOP front-runner and former president Donald Trump said he would not be a dictator if re-elected, except for when he will be: on "day one," for purposes left to the imagination.

"You are promising America tonight you would never abuse power as retribution against anybody?" Hannity asked. "Except for Day One," Trump said.¬†…"I love this guy. He says, 'You're not going to be a dictator, are you?' I said, 'No, no, no. Other than Day One.' We're closing the border, and we're drilling, drilling, drilling. After that, I'm not a dictator," Trump said.

He's going to be a dictator.

"Donald Trump has been telling us exactly what he will do if he's reelected and tonight he said he will be a dictator on day one. Americans should believe him," Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez told CBS News.