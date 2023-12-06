Asking a headstrong cat who is lounging on the patio to come back inside the house can be a fool's errand — unless you employ a four-legged expert to help you out.

As one such pet owner does every time the kitty strays. "Whenever my cat is outside and I want her to come back inside, I use my herding dog," she says in a TikTok video.

She then proves it with multiple clips of her adorable Australian shepherd who knows the drill and is all too happy to round up the cat, time and time again. (See video below, posted by Sara.)

Via ParadePets

Front page thumbnail image: Image: I Wei Huang / shutterstock.com