Animals Going Goblin Mode is the instagram account you didn't know you needed

Check out Animals Going Goblin Mode. Goblin Mode, for those who don't know the term, can be defined as a "type of behavior which is unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly, or greedy, typically in a way that rejects social norms or expectations."

Typically this term is applied to human beings (like myself when I wake up at 3 am hungry and eat almond butter out of the jar with a spoon, dripping it hither and yon). The animals on this page, though, are all living it up in Goblin Mode. This posing dog with high confidence, this cat getting ready for spa day, and this startled cat amongst a floor covered in mushrooms are my favorites.

If I were a cat, I'd be in goblin mode 24/7, too.