George Santos is living the dream! He was kicked out of the House of Representatives for apparently criming so frequently that his fellow Congresspeople couldn't wait for his crimes to be confirmed in court, so they tossed him out. Fraud, financial and otherwise, being at the core of Santos's being, it was surprising to learn he had found legitimate, if probably short-lived, employment via Cameo.

There is no way of knowing if Santos is really making that much cash or if he just stole someone else's credit card. Perhaps he pickpocketed Boebert, and we'll see this show up on a future filing of hers. I am sick of seeing people who actively worked to fuck the government end up Dancing with the Stars, or whatever.

George Santos is making so much dough on Cameo, he picked up the tab for his political pals on Saturday night. The ousted pol was hanging with "ball of energy" Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), and they were like "two peas in a pod" at the late-night party, we hear. … But Santos is now raking in enough moolah after his ouster to treat his pals at the party. A source said he bought pizza for the entire restaurant during the late-night bash, though Santos subsequently told Page Six he only got two pies for friends, and shared the rest. PageSix

Santos has also been bragging to CBS about how much he makes on Cameo. That is good because he has some pretty large legal bills looming if he even fights for himself in court.