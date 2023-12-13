Go vote for your favorites in Metallica's inaugural marching band competition

Heavy metal legends Metallica recently announced the 25 finalists in their first "For Whom The Band Tolls" marching band competition. To be eligible, high school and college marching bands had to perform at least one song (although most chose medleys) from a catalog of thirteen Metallica songs, using any arrangement, while incorporating movement into the performance. To enter the contest, bands had to record a video of the performance, and then upload it to YouTube. AZ Central explains:

More than 450 colleges and high schools across the U.S. signed up for the competition, which Metallica announced on April 10, competing for more than $180,000 in prizes. Bands that entered got access to a library of marching band charts for Metallica songs, provided by Hal Leonard via sheetmusicdirect.com. Five finalists in each category, selected by a panel of six professional judges, were announced on Monday, Dec. 11, at metallicamarchingband.com.

Metal Insider provides list of the finalists, five in each category, which were chosen by professional judges in a process facilitated by Conn Selmer:

Collegiate: Division 1 – $75,000 in prizing: Auburn University, Fresno State University, Iowa State University, University of Iowa, University of Texas at Austin Collegiate: Division 2, 3 – $40,000 in prizing: Blinn College, Eastern New Mexico University, Manchester University, West Texas A&M University, Western Illinois University High School: Small, Medium & Large – $15,000 each in prizing: Small High School: Cleveland High School – Cleveland, AL, Edinburg High School – Edinburg, TX, Oakton High School – Vienna, VA, Oologah High School – Oologah, OK, Valhalla High School – El Cajon, CA Medium High School: Boerne High School – Boerne, TX, Desert Mountain High School – Scottsdale, AZ, DeWitt High School – DeWitt, MI, Kell High School – Kennesaw, GA, Malverne High School – Malverne, NY Large High School: Austin High School – Sugarland, TX, Dobyns-Bennett High School – Kingsport, TN, Lambert High School – Suwanee, GA, Lorena High School – Lorena, TX, Pell City High School – Pell City, AL

Members of Metallica will choose the final prize winners in each category, which will be announced in January. The general public will also be able to vote on two fan favorites. If you want to vote for your favorite high school and college marching bands, you have until December 31st. You can watch all the entries, and vote, here.