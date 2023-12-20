Cutest baby fluffy cow gets hair curled and styled into 4 holiday hairdos (video)

A mini fluffy highland cow named Millie is quite the fashionista as she gets her long silver locks curled and blow-dried into four different holiday hairdos.

Looking like a pampered human luxuriating at a spa, the mellow calf munches on some kind of snack as she transforms into a fancy elf, the Grinch, Peppermint Pigtails, and Cindy Lou Who (or Cindy Moohoo, as one commenter corrected).

Now the only question is, which look will she choose for the next holiday party? (See video below, posted by The Husky Fam, via Parade Pets.)

Front page thumbnail image: Juice Flair / shutterstock.com