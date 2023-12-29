Man who is University of Wisconsin chancellor and also a porn star loses one of his jobs

Joe Gow is out as a chancellor of University of Wisconsin-La Crosse after its board of regents learned he had a displeasing side hustle: producing and appearing in "porn", including a YouTube cooking channel called "Sexy Healthy Cooking."

Gow said he's considering a lawsuit over the firing, saying it infringes upon his free speech rights. He also said he was never told what policies he was violating, nor was he given a chance to defend himself. He told the Associated Press Thursday morning he never mentioned UW-La Crosse or his role at the university in any of the videos."My wife and I live in a country where we have a First Amendment," he said. "We're dealing with consensual adult sexuality. The regents are overreacting. They're certainly not adhering to their own commitment to free speech or the First Amendment."

The funny part is he's tenured, so they can't really get rid of him, and all they've succeeded in doing is turn his offer to quietly quit into a spectacular national Streisanding.