Trump warns Supreme Court the country will be "big trouble" if they don't rule in his favor

Trump lawyer Alina Habba has already told the U.S. Supreme Court justices he nominated as president—Kavanaugh, Gorsuch and Barrett—that they are expected to "step up" and rule in his favor when they decide whether states can exclude him from the primary ballot for encouraging insurrection. And now Donald Trump himself told them there'll be "big trouble" if they don't.

"I just hope we get fair treatment," Trump said at an Iowa rally Friday. "Because if we don't, our country's in big, big trouble. Does everybody understand what I'm saying?"

They sure do!