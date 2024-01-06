U.S. Supreme Court to review Trump eligibility bans

Colorado and Maine have blocked Donald Trump from the 2024 primary ballot over his putative insurrection, while other states have not. The U.S. Supreme Court is planning to weigh in quickly to resolve the issue.

The justices acknowledged the need to reach a decision quickly, as voters will soon begin casting presidential primary ballots across the country. The court agreed to take up Trump's appeal of a case from Colorado stemming from his role in the events that culminated in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Underscoring the urgency, arguments will be held on Feb. 8, during what is normally a nearly monthlong winter break for the justices. The compressed timeframe could allow the court to produce a decision before Super Tuesday on March 5, when the largest number of delegates are up for grabs in a single day, including in Colorado.

The appeal was filed yesterday, when Trump lawyer Alina Habba appeared on Fox News and told the justices installed by Trump that they owe it to him to rule in his favor: "Those people will step up."