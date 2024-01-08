Watch: Mouse was caught secretly tidying up a man's shed every night

A 75-year-old wildlife photographer in Wales was baffled when he noticed that every night for months, while he was sleeping, the things he left out in his shed — e.g., clothes pins, nuts and bolts, bird food, even cables — seemed to magically pop back into a storage spot. In fact, he thought he "was going mad." So he set up a night vision camera to figure out just what was going on.

And to his great surprise (and relief), he cracked the mystery: an industrious mouse was busy at work tidying up the shed. (See video below, posted by Guardian News.)

"I couldn't believe it when I saw that the mouse was tidying up," Rodney Holbrook said, via The Guardian. "He moved all sorts of things into the box, bits of plastic, nuts and bolts. I don't bother to tidy up now, as I know he will see to it. I leave things out of the box and they put it back in its place by the morning. Ninety-nine times out of 100 the mouse will tidy up throughout the night."