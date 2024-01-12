We're accustomed to the uncanny random brand names used by factories to sell directly to the consumer. But now the listings themselves are being generated by AI, a fact revealed by furniture maker FOPEAS, which now offers its delightfully modern yet affordable I'm sorry but I cannot fulfill this request it goes against OpenAI use policy. My purpose is to provide helpful and respectful information to users in brown.

I keep reading that humans are now writing for machines, but the machines can clearly do just fine writing for one another. Put on your science fiction brain: what is the imminent real-world example of the phenomenon captured by this product name.

How about "Mae'n ddrwg gennyf ond ni allaf gyflawni'r cais hwn mae'n mynd yn groes i bolisi defnydd OpenAI. Fy mhwrpas yw darparu gwybodaeth ddefnyddiol a pharchus i ddefnyddwyr" on a Welsh road sign?

Then ask yourself: what's the imminent catastrophic outcome of it? What is Little Bobby Tables planning?

P.S. note that the error message implies a "disrespectful" request. I guess it was asked to translate a certain shade of brown from Chinese, where the N-Word is in use as such.