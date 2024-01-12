Roger Stone challenged Mediaite to post "fake" audio where he said a Democrat "has to die" — so they posted it

MAGA thug Roger Stone tried to deny Mediaite's report earlier this week that he had discussed the assassination of two Democratic Congressmen. He indignantly insisted he had never told his cop buddy in 2020 that "Either [Eric] Swalwell or [Jerry] Nadler has to die."

"I never spoke about assassinating anyone," the former convicted felon pardoned by Donald Trump wrote yesterday on X. "Fake Mediaite can't produce the recording they claim to have."

He later challenged Mediaite, saying the news site "has produced NO audio of me threatening 2 Dem Congressmen. Where is it? Post it !"

And so Mediaite took him up on his challenge and posted a gruesome audio clip this morning. "It's time to do it," a voice that sounds like Stone says, allegedly to Sal Greco, a former NYPD police officer who also worked as security for Stone.

"Let's go find Swalwell. It's time to do it," the Stone voice continues. "Then we'll see how brave the rest of them are. It's time to do it. It's either Swalwell or Nadler has to die before the election. They need to get the message. Let's go find Swalwell and get this over with. I'm just not putting up with this shit anymore." (You can listen to the audio on Mediaite here.)

From Mediaite:

The source previously told Mediaite that they believed Stone was not joking around. "It was definitely concerning that he was constantly planning violence with an NYPD officer and other militia groups," the source said. In addition to his posts on X, Stone previously denied making the comments in a statement to Mediaite. "Total nonsense," he said. "I've never said anything of the kind more AI manipulation. You asked me to respond to audios that you don't let me hear and you don't identify a source for. Absurd." … Mediaite's source dismissed Stone's claims the audio was fake. The source pointed to Stone's past comments apparently calling for violence that were caught on video by a documentary crew which he later claimed were "deep fakes." "Any attempts to claim this was AI or recently created would be false," the source said. "Roger spent election day and the months prior calling for acts of violence, which can be seen on video in the film A Storm Foretold."

When asked about the audio, Greco — who was eventually fired by the NYPD — did not deny that the conversation took place, but instead told Mediaite, "I don't think your reader is interested in ancient political fodder."