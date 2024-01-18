Dictator Trump says presidents should have "total immunity" even if they "cross the line"

Dictator Trump strikes again, posting on Truth Social that presidents should have "total immunity," even if they "cross the line."

"A PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES MUST HAVE FULL IMMUNITY, WITHOUT WHICH IT WOULD BE IMPOSSIBLE FOR HIM/HER TO PROPERLY FUNCTION. ANY MISTAKE, EVEN IF WELL INTENDED, WOULD BE MET WITH ALMOST CERTAIN INDICTMENT BY THE OPPOSING PARTY AT TERM END," the former twice-impeached, one-term president shouted from his keyboard. Apparently, in Trump's skewed interpretation of reality, trying to overthrow the U.S. government is considered a "well-intended mistake."

"EVEN EVENTS THAT 'CROSS THE LINE' MUST FALL UNDER TOTAL IMMUNITY, OR IT WILL BE YEARS OF TRAUMA TRYING TO DETERMINE GOOD FROM BAD. THERE MUST BE CERTAINTY," the Republican frontrunner added. (See his full post below, reposted by Jonathan Lemire.)

What Trump left out is that his desperate rant applies only to him. As for former First Lady, Secretary of State, and presidential nominee Hillary Clinton? "Lock her up!" Okay, she wasn't technically a president, but as for President Biden? "I will appoint a real special 'prosecutor' to go after the most corrupt president in the history of the USA, Joe Biden, the entire Biden crime family, & all others involved with the destruction of our elections, borders, & country itself!" Trump said in June. Trump's aspirations to become America's first autocratic ruler couldn't be any more clear.