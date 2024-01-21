DeSantis quits presidential race and starts sucking up to Trump

Rarely has there been hyped-up hope quite so unrealistic as Ron DeSantis, posed as a post-Trump Republican mainstream media could love but seen up close as a nasal, creepy, awkward nerd with no hope at all of beating the old man. After a poor showing in Iowa and polls suggesting a humiliating one coming in North Hampshire, he's quitting the race.

"It's clear to me that a majority of Republican primary voters want to give Donald Trump another chance," he said in a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary comes Tuesday. DeSantis derided former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, long his closest rival for second place in the primary race, saying Republicans "can't go back to the old Republican guard of yesteryear, a repackaged form of warmed-over corporatism that Nikki Haley represents."

While he waits to see of he gets to be Trump's VP pick, he can go back to scooping yogurt out the pot with his fingers over a nice Guantanamo detainee torture sesh.