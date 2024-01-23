Estonian politician's unpleasant haircut goes viral

Rain Epler is an Estonion politician on the far right. His hairstyle transitioned from an insouciant "Boris Johnson" mop to "Playmobil Aryan" over the last few years and everyone in the rest of the west has suddenly noticed and begun discussing the semiotics of it.

My preliminary conclusion is that Rain Epler's is a right-wing "right to play" thing with elements of delusional self-image shading into a self-aware attention-seeking effort to make people take ridiculous things seriously, with a soupçon of Baltic medieval fantasy.

