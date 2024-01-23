Incoherent Trump slurs and resorts to sound effects as confusion continues (video)

Donald Trump continues to slide after mixing up Nikki Haley with Nancy Pelosi, confusing Vietnam with Desert Storm, and forgetting that Obama is no longer the president. In fact, yesterday in New Hampshire he resorted to garbled speech, incoherent sentences, and nonsensical sounds.

"Which is incapable of salvin' even the swollest, smallest problem," he slurred at a rally hours before the the Granite State's polls would open. "We are an institute in a powerful death penalty. We will put this on." (See video below, posted by Biden-Harris HQ.)

Trump also described the Israeli Iron Dome air defense system with sound effects. "And they calmly walk to us see, and ding, ding, ding, ding, ding, ding," the GOP frontrunner said. "They've only got 17 seconds to figure this whole thing out. Bomp. Okay. Missile launch, psheem, pfoom." (See second video below, posted by Acyn.)

It looks like the tables have turned on Trump, who has long been trying to paint President Biden as a man experiencing mental decline, and whose trending hashtag #DementiaDon sounds like a name he himself would bestow on one of his opponents.

Trump: Which is incapable of solvin' even the sollest problem. We are an institute in a powerful death penalty. We will put this on pic.twitter.com/eM7dTV8iHe — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) January 23, 2024