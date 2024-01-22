Trump confuses Vietnam War with Desert Storm in bizarre speech (video)

Donald Trump is having a tough time making sense. He's mixing up names and getting words wrong. Hashtag #DementiaDon is trending on Xitter.

Of his recent gaffes, his comments about the Vietnam War are particularly alarming.

The video of his confused speech begins mid-sentence: "…fields and jungles of Vietnam. They delivered a swift and swippy… and you know that sweeping. It was swift and it was sweeping like nobody's ever seen anything happen. A victory in Operation Desert Storm. A lot of you were involved in that. A lot of you were involved. That was a quick one."

Fact check:

The Vietnam War lasted from November 1, 1955 to April 30, 1975, which is 19 years, 5 months, 4 weeks, and 1 day.

Operation Desert Storm took place from 1990–1991, and was the codename for the war between a U.S.-led coalition and Iraq.

Interestingly, Vietnam does has a desert of sorts, Mũi Né, but it's 4,000 miles away.

Ouch. If DeSantis sees this, he might announce that he's running again.

When will Elise Stefanik appear of Fox to explain that the Vietnam War and the Gulf War are the same?